City of Waco welcomes the 'most diverse' class of firefighters

WACO, Texas — Waco Fire Department welcomed the "most diverse" class of new firefighters Oct. 29, according to the City of Waco Facebook page.

The city held a badge pinning ceremony for the ten new firefighters at the Emergency Services Education Center in Waco, according to the post.

"This class marks the most diverse ever hired for the department and we're proud to welcome them, " said the city.

Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian was the keynote speaker as each firefighter received their official Waco Fire Department Badge, per the post.