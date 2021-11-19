City of Waco working to increase mobility across town

The city was recently awarded nearly $1 million to fix sidewalks along Jefferson Avenue from Sul Ross Skate Park to Indian Spring Middle School.

WACO, Texas — In the City of Waco, construction seems to be ongoing. Part of that is to fix streets and to make it a pedestrian-friendly community.

Jim Reed, the city's streets division manager, said they are working to improve mobility across Waco and it's all part of their active transportation plan.

"We're really making a move to improve pedestrian opportunities. Alternative mobility is identified in our active transportation plan as a priority," Reed said.

"A lot of our sidewalk around Waco generated pre World War II, it's un-reinforced, it's thin slab, it's starting to break apart and we realize that," Reed said.

Across the city, Reed said they want to give more people the opportunity to walk, ride a bike or a scooter and not just in the downtown area.

"We need opportunities to move people from destination to destination especially around schools or hospitals or areas that are consumer type activity areas," Reed said.

In 2021 they have $18 million in construction from alternative funding, that means it's from grants, the state, or the federal government.