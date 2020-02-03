TEMPLE, Texas — The wait continues for documents necessary for 7 Seas Aquarium in Temple to start building. General Curator Fidel Junco enlisted help to complete the permits needed by the city.

RELATED: First look inside site of 7 Seas Aquarium shows much work yet to be done

"After multiple calls with City staff reiterating permits would be necessary, Mr. Junco engaged the services of the Law Offices of Damon A. Goff, and Belton Engineering to aid in the completion of permit documents," Temple Public Relations Manager Laurie Simmons said.

The city staff met with Goff and Line Chtay with Belton Engineering on Monday.

"They discussed the need for remodeling permits and a plan submittal. Mr. Goff indicated he felt they would submit plans to the city in the near future," Simmons said.

Inspectors did not see any modifications on Thursday or storage in either space inside the Temple Mall.

RELATED: Construction on 7 Seas Aquarium may not have started, despite curator claims

The aquarium was originally supposed to open in January, then Feb. 24 and now at a time to be determined.

According to the 7 Seas Facebook page, they plan on opening and will honor pre-sale passes for two years after opening day.

According to the refund policy on the website, people who bought pre-sale passes have 30 days from the date of purchase to request a refund. If the facility fails to open, pass holders have 30 days from the date of that announcement.

Naomi Benavidez told 6 News she planned to go to the police if she did not get her refund.

"99 dollars is a good penny," Naomi Benavidez said. "It's at least a cable bill so I'm kind of angry."

Benavidez told us she got an email notifying her on Feb. 27 that her refund had been processed.

Popular on KCENTV.com:

Coronavirus: Answering the top 10 questions people have been Googling

Man shot to death at Killeen convenience store, police looking for suspect

Baylor's Lauren Cox Named Big 12 Co-Player of the Week