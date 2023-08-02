City of Temple implements mandatory water restrictions

The City said it will limit non-essential water use as Belton Lake drops to Stage 2 drought levels.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple has announced it will begin implementing Moderate Water Shortage mandatory restrictions due to drought conditions.

The Brazos River Authority announced on July 31 that Belton Lake has dropped below the Stage 2 drought warning level, triggering restrictions in the area.

Stage 2 restrictions are intended to reduce water usage by 10%. The City said the restrictions are necessary to ensure that water resources are used sustainably and responsibly during the water shortage.

As of Aug. 2, 2023, the City is implementing the following guidelines until further notice.

Limited irrigation of public landscaped areas by the City

Limited irrigation of landscaped areas

Limited fill days for swimming pools and jacuzzi-type pools

Limited use of ornamental fountains and ponds

Limited golf course irrigation

Limited water service in restaurants

Limited non-essential water use

The City of Temple said they "appreciate the cooperation of all residents, businesses and community members in adhering to these water-conserving measures".

For more information, residents can visit templetx.gov/waterconservation or contact the Public Works Department at (254) 298–5611.