$5 million in federal funding to address sewage overflows into two Temple creeks

The money will go toward cutting back trees in Knob Creek and Little Elm Creek.

TEMPLE, Texas — Rep. John Carter and Temple Mayor Tim Davis announced Tuesday the City received $5 million in federal funding to address sewage overflows into two area creeks.

The overflow comes from tree cover that clogs up sewer pipes near Knob Creek and Little Elm Creek that, according to the City.

"No one really thinks about sewer pipes until they don't work and then everyone is having a bad time," Rep. Carter said. "This funding will help make necessary improvements to the sewer system and protect the landscape before it becomes a bigger problem. I applaud Mayor Davis for proactively advocating for the City of Temple, and bringing this issue to my attention so I could secure this funding."

“This partnership plays a vital role in securing the well-being of the City’s wastewater collection system,” said Davis. “It is our goal to continue providing quality water and wastewater services to our residents.”