City of Waco awarded grant for bridge project

The $800,000 grant will go address bridge crossing and flood water concerns.

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco has been awarded a grant for $800,000 under the Bridge Investment Program to address flood concerns and bridge crossings.

The grant is the only planning grant awarded in the state of Texas for $800,000 under the BIP, and will go towards the Primrose Creek Bridge Planning Project.

The grant money will go towards addressing bridge crossings and flood water concerns that affect Primrose Creek, primarily the corridor between South 21st St. and South University Parks Drive.

A preliminary plan is reportedly being developed for the project, which will handle massive renovations necessary to make the channel capable of handling run-off in a storm event, according to the city.

The area between the Brazos River, Primrose Creek, and Cottonwood Creek has been identified as a flood hazard, and the floodplains for the area isolate many areas of South Waco. If flooded, neighborhoods could be restricted.

The City of Waco reportedly requested $1 million for the BIP, and would have to match 20% of the money. They estimate around $20 million for the project.

The City also reportedly intends to use the findings after this project is complete to apply for another BIP grant to address other construction needs.