City of Waco paid in full after Donald Trump rally at Waco Airport

The Fire Marshal's Office estimates between 12,000 and 15,000 attended the event.

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco said between 12,000 and 15,000 people attended the rally for Donald Trump at the Waco Regional Airport Saturday.

According to a news release from the City, there were no major issues before, during or after the event.

The City billed the event organizers for use of the property and services like traffic control and public safety. The bill was paid in full prior to the event, city officials said. There is no remaining balance.

The Waco Police Department did not report any major security incidents. Security was provided by multiple branches of law enforcment.

First responders provided medical aid to several people suffering from heat exhaustion. 6 News saw multiple people in the crowd appear to faint.

Traffic congestion was reported during the peak arrival time between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. There were also backups at the end of the event, but city officials said the parking lots were cleared 60 to 90 minutes after it concluded.

Event organizers removed all the equipment and trash by the end of the day Sunday. There was no damage to the grounds reported.