City of Waco studies housing prices, shortages

The city was presented a plan that analyzed the current shortage of housing in Waco

WACO, Texas — The Waco city council was presented a study that analyzed Waco housing.

The Northeast & Bucks Company and Mullin & Lonergan Associates presented the findings to the city.

In it, three pillars of preservation were given to the city, which included financial stability for the city, housing affordability, and housing stock.

Major issues discussed were a lack of affordable housing, rising prices, housing vacancies taking away properties, the lack of a rental registration, homelessness, and the need for an expanded community services department.

“I think its a really good time in Waco to really tackle this issue that I really know a lot of Wacoans are concerned about," Mayor Dillon Meek said. "That’s rising housing cost and looking at the policies that we can implement as a community to make sure we’re all working together as a team to make Waco a place where everyone has good housing opportunity.”

The study found that there are around 8,000 households that make 30 percent or less of total median income. The units available to these households is right around 2,200, creating a massive gap and lack of affordable housing.

Shaun Lee works in housing at the Heart of Texas Region and says a number like this doesn't surprise him. He wants to make sure Waco is looking after low-income families in the future of housing.

“A lot of times these low incomes units in new developments aren’t available to homeless individuals," Lee said. "The developers take low income individuals through separate means that don’t reflect the exact needs of our communities.”

The study found that in 2019, 11 percent of housing in Waco was filled with vacancies due to vacation homes, short-term rentals, Airbnb properties, and other similar homes.