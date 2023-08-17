City's 400 streets needing repair could be done in only 12 years, Guajardo says

The Corpus Christi mayor highlighted her infrastructure plan during Thursday's State of the City address.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Bank Center was packed with community members, business leaders, elected officials and other figures on Thursday for the mayor's State of the City address.

Several topics were discussed, but the top priority was the city's streets.

"We are prioritizing street repair, and we are finally making serious progress," Guajardo said. "There is nothing more important to building the economy of our city than fixing our streets."

Guajardo gave details about the infrastructure plan in place that will tackle how crews repair the roads.

There are currently 400 residential streets in dire need of fixing. The time needed to fix the repairs was originally expected to take up to 60 years. Thanks to the mayor's plan, the repair time now should only take up to an estimated 12 years.

Guajardo also addressed many achievements that have happened throughout the city at her address while looking ahead for new opportunities to come.

