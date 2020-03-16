TEMPLE, Texas — With growing concerns of coronavirus in schools, restaurants and at the workplace, cleaning is key.

Whether it is your home or place of business, The Centers for Disease Control said the community should educate itself about coronavirus and preventing the spread of the illness.

Extreme Clean in Temple said there has been an uptick in customer calls to try and keep the coronavirus out of the places they frequent.

“Some customers who usually go two or three times a week, want to go six or seven times," James of Extreme Clean said. “We had one customer who actually started taking our temperatures before we even walked in the building.”

Kylie and Josh Abbatoye are the owners of Spotless Crime Clean and although they clean crime scenes for a living, they reached out to Central Texas schools, daycares, businesses, jails and police departments to see if these spaces need a little extra help decontaminating. They said there are so many unknowns about the virus, but the chemicals they use are powerful.

"We do know for sure our chemicals kill HIV, AIDS hepatitis C, and MRSA,” Kyli Abbatoye said. “They have a kill time of ten minutes so we know if they can kill all those things they can kill the coronavirus."

If you can't afford a professional cleaning service, Extreme Clean said they agree with the CDC’s recommendation of practicing routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces like tables, doorknobs, toilets, faucets, and sinks with household cleaners and EPA-registered disinfectants.

"Wash your hands, be proactive in what the community is saying,” James said. “At your house, buy some Clorox wipes and bleach. Bleach works well. A lot of the chemicals work well."

The CDC said the coronavirus may remain viable for hours to days on surfaces made from a variety of materials. Cleaning of visibly dirty surfaces followed by disinfection is a best practice measure for prevention of the coronavirus.

Extreme Clean in Temple can be contacted at 254-770-0008

Spotless Crime Clean can be reached at 254-479-9662 or 254-479-9663.'

