The fire broke out Sunday night, but as of Monday morning officials say residents have no reason to be concerned.

Example video title will go here for this video

BARTLETT, Texas — The fertilizer plant fire that started around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night has since been contained as fire and hazmat personnel from Round Rock and Williamson County, along with many other surrounding agencies, have helped to get the fire under control.

According to officials, Bartlett ISD is fine. However, the school district exercised caution as it cancelled Monday morning athletics practices and is withholding students from recess as air quality testing is still underway, but officials say it is fine right now.

Officials say this is an environmental worry and fire crews didn't apply water due to the hazardous materials present at the plant.

Although there were no major evacuations, nearby residents did have to clear the area for safety as the fire was very large at its apex.

According to officials, the cause of the fire will hopefully be determined by the end of the week as the cleanup process, which is expected to take weeks, gets underway.

During this time, officials say driver's can expect Highway 95 to be turned into a one-way road.

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell held a press conference Sunday night to provide updates on the fire. Gravell stated, "The great news is tonight there's no reported loss of life and there are no reported injuries."

Officials say this fire still poses a great loss for the community as many local farmers utilized the plant's services.

American Plant Food provides farmers with high-quality blends and services necessary for healthy soil. The plant focuses on offering not only superior soil, but also the knowledge to help that foundation last.

6 News is continuously monitoring this story and will provide updates when they become available