Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive drawing to a close

"It has really been a challenge to do Clear the Shelters this year because we don't want to have too many people in the lobby of the building, we can't have our usual big extravaganza on the one day at the end of the month, so we've really been trying to think about what can we do to get people to come in," Paula Rivadeneira said, the executive director of the Humane Society of Central Texas in Waco. This year the Humane Society of Central Texas in Waco is doing virtual and curbside adoptions in an effort to help those who want to practice safe, social distancing measures.

"People can call in and set up a Zoom meeting with us and we'll actually go out, one of the staffers will go out, and take out the dogs that they're interested in and Zoom with them and actually answer their questions live," Rivadeneira said.



So far, Rivadeneira said about 240 animals have gone out of the shelter since August 1, compared to only about 70 in the entire month of July.



Every year, there's a big event to celebrate but it'll be a bit different this time.



"We've had to kind of make some changes and so instead of having the parking lot full of food trucks and stuff like that, we'll have probably two food trucks that are here," Rivadeneira said. "We're really gonna still try to make it a celebratory event but being really strict about the number of people that can come in."



Rivadeneira said they constantly have an influx of animals at the shelter, so even after the event they want to encourage people to volunteer, foster or adopt.