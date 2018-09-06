The Clifton Cubs lost the 3A State Championship in heartbreaking fashion Saturday. The Beckville Bearcats won 5-4 in 10 innings.

The Bearcats extended the game with a run scoring shot to left field with two outs in the bottom of the 7th. Three innings later Beckville scored the winning run to claim the UIL 2018 3A State Championship.

This was Clifton's first trip to a state championship in any sport in the school's history. They beat Georgetown Gateway Prep Friday in the state semifinal game 5-2.

