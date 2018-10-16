CLIFTON, Texas — The Bosque River in Clifton was over its banks Tuesday as rain continued to come down across Central Texas.

A video posted by Clifton Police Department Chief Trace Hendricks showed the river covering Riverside Dr. According to Hendricks, the river was expected to reach 29 feet.

Hendricks said they did not expect it to reach levels that would force evacuations but urged anyone living in the area to take precautions and stay safe.

The bridge on Riverside Dr. and the bridge on FM 219 remained open and were safe to travel, according to Hendricks.

Never get caught in the rain. Download the KCENTV app now on Android or iPhone!

Got weather photos or videos to share? Email them to news@kcentv.com, or visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.

© 2018 KCEN