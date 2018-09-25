TEMPLE, Texas — Jacqueline Wilkinson went into great detail to us about the traumatic brain injury that her husband, Chef Ken, suffered nearly three years ago.

Ken was world famous. He made chocolates and truffles for the Queen of England and even hosted a television show in the 1980's. All of that came crashing down after he fell off a ladder in his own garage.

Jacqueline said Ken was reaching to clean the ceiling when he fell off of an A-frame ladder and nothing broke his fall. He fell directly on his head, crushing his skull, breaking both orbital sockets and causing bleeding on the brain, Jacqueline said. He also had broken ribs.

After getting Ken to a hospital, his health declined and he fell into a coma for 70 days. Ken was in an institution for 14 months in six different cities before he was released on April 1, 2017.

Since then, Jacqueline took over the business and makes "The Sweets" just like Chef Ken used to, which are available at The Waco Winery Tasting Room & Rooftop Patio at 708 Austin Avenue in downtown Waco.

The pair moved to Waco to continue Ken's rehab. He's taking speech at Baylor University and continues to improve despite still not being able to walk. The incredible thing about Chef Ken is his great attitude and positivity. His short-term memory was affected by the fall, so he has fallen in love with his wife all over again. The Wilkinson's have come a long way over the last three years and they know they have a long journey still ahead of them.

If you'd like to make a donation to help Chef Ken you can do so here. The family thanks you in advance.

