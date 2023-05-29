Comedian Steve Trevino leads effort to bring VFW post to Gregory/Portland

"We've been told we need x amount of veterans to sign up. Now we've already reached that goal." Trevino said they are now in need of funding for a location.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Funny man Steve Trevino isn't only a comedian but also an advocate for our local veterans.

He's pushing for a VFW for the Gregory-Portland area because currently there isn't one.

"I just want to say what pride I have in the Coastal Bend," he said. "All the men and women that I know have put on a uniform who have gone out there and served this nation, it's absolutely amazing."

Trevino thought he would one day follow in his father's footsteps and serve in the military, but a football injury would prevent that path.

"This was just another way for me to serve, I don't have to put on a uniform to serve, I can do other things," he said.

Trevino teamed up with the nonprofit Helicopters for Heroes. Now, he is offering his voice to start a VFW post specifically for the South Texas community where he grew up.

"It's very hard. These guys need their VFW hall, they need some support and I think bringing awareness, letting Gregory-Portland, who by the way, how many men and women have come out of Gregory Portland to go on and serve," he said.

Currently on his tour across the U.S., Trevino spoke with 3NEWS about how there have been attempts in the past to start a VFW, but none have been successful.

"We've been very lucky, we've gone all the way to the state veterans, VFW committee. We've been told we need x amount of veterans to sign up. Now we've already reached that goal," he said.

Not that long ago, Trevino was headlining the Buc Days Rodeo, and made a stop at the Portland DQ, where he helped sign up people to get on board with the idea.

But the effort is far from over.

"We need to establish our chapter get them organized, establish who the leadership is going to be and then get involved with trying to raise money trying to give back to the community so we can then get the land we need hopefully the building we need," he said.

Trevino told 3NEWS that he is hoping to gain the attention of city and county leaders in an effort to secure the space needed.

At the Portland Veterans Memorial 3NEWS met Arturo Buentello, who was visiting a plaque dedicated to his brother Leonel Buentello, who died while serving in Vietnam.

He said he is grateful for the support of the community who came out to honor the fallen on Memorial day, but he also said veterans need to be recognized every day.

He applauds Trevino's attempt to form a VFW.

"I think its a valiant effort on his part. It's something that is really needed in this community." he said.

To learn more about Trevino's efforts, you can check out his website at stevetrevino.com

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!