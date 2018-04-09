Play It By Ear Media & Close the Gap, LLC has partnered with Texas A&M Central Texas Campus and The American Cancer Society to bring you 'Comedy for a Cause'.

The event will be held annually to kick off the observation of breast cancer awareness month

Two phenomenal clean comedians, Nakita B from Charlotte, NC and Joey ILO from Branson, MO will grace the stage with their comedic gift.

Tickets are $30 and proceeds from this event will be donated to The American Cancer Society to continue their efforts in cancer research.

