Comic Con stars tour Texas State Aquarium during visit to Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Corpus Christi Comic Con returned this weekend with many popular venders and guest.

Many stars were spotted touring the Coastal Bend. Actors and actresses from the Mandalorian took a break from their galaxy to check out the sights at the Texas State Aquarium.

Zombie hunters from the Walking Dead joined them, also spending their morning with the sharks.

Comic Con took place at The American Bank Center. The unique event featured many special guests such as Carey Jones, Emily Swallow, Steve Cardenas, Michael Rooker, Judith Hoag and many more!

