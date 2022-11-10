Massive fire at Waco recycling facility causes city to cancel commerical recycling

The fire burned for several hours with massive flames shooting into the air.

WACO, Texas — Commercial recycling in Waco was canceled Tuesday due to a major fire at the city's contracting partner Sunbright Recycling, according to a post to the city's Facebook page.

The fire took place at the Sunbright Recycling plant Monday night at 701-A Texas Central Parkway, where large piles of material were ablaze.

Aerial footage from Clark Roofing showed massive flames and black smoke billowing into the air.

Lt. Keith Guillory of the Waco Fire Department said that units responded to the fire at 6:43 p.m. with 15 units, including multiple vehicles and chief officers.

According to the fire department, the large fire left lots of debris from burnt recycling materials. The fire also burned around half an acre of brush after it jumped the property line of the recycling plant.

One firefighter was reportedly taken to the hospital for exhaustion injuries, but no other injuries were reported.