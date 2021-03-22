Commission on Historic Campus Representations report to be released Tuesday

The full independent and unedited report of the Commission on Historic Campus Representations at Baylor University will be released on Tuesday afternoon

The Commission on Historic Campus Representations is comprised of 26 diverse individuals that represent Baylor alumni, Regents, faculty, students and staff. It was established as part of a resolution on racial healing and justice by the Baylor Board of the Regents on June 25, 2020. The Board of the Regents acknowledged the University's historical connections to slavery and the Confederacy, according to Baylor University.

The Commission was charged by the Board of Regents with independently reviewing and evaluating the historical record and context of the University and its early leaders solely related to slavery and the Confederacy. The Commission's report will outline recommendations for consideration by the Board regarding communicating the complete history of the University and its evaluation of all statues, monuments, buildings and other aspects of the campus within this historical context in reference to the original intentions behind their physical location, placement and naming.

Baylor University President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., and Board of Regents Chair Mark Rountree will discuss the findings of the entire report Tuesday afternoon. The report also will be available Tuesday afternoon on the Baylor University website.