Community asked to adopt pets as Waco Animal Shelter is nearly full

If you're looking for a new pet, now is could be the time to get that furry friend you're looking for.

WACO, Texas — The Humane Society of Central Texas is encouraging Central Texans to adopt a new furry friend as the the shelter is reaching capacity.

The humane society reported that the summer months brings many pets into the facility every year, but hat the shelter is already approaching capacity before summer even begins.

"Now is the best time of year to adopt a pet from the Waco Animal Shelter," the humane society said in a release. "Kids will be out of school soon, the weather is great, and summer vacation is coming up."

For nearly five years, the animal shelter has been no-kill. However, the shelter indicated that as intake numbers increase, the shelter is "at risk of having to make difficult decisions."

The shelter reported that is has breeds like huskies, boxers, German shepherds, cattle dogs, chihuahuas and cuddle muffins.

Those looking for a pet are encouraged to stop by the shelter and meet with a pet matchmaker who will help families connect with the pets that match their energy, lifestyle and personality.

The humane society is at 2032 Circle Road in Waco and is open Monday from 1-6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.