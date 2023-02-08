Temple community, city officials react to verdict in Carmen DeCruz trial

The Temple NAACP and city officials in Temple react to the "not guilty" verdict in the case of former Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz has been found not guilty of second-degree manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of Michael Dean.

The City of Temple along with Temple PD responded to the verdict, noting that the justice system was at work in this trial.

There have been mixed reactions to the verdict from community members who have called for protest and justice.

"Do I feel that justice prevailed?" Garry Smith with the Temple NAACP said. "No."

Smith added that he doesn't understand how a verdict like this could come to fruition after watching the footage in the courtroom.

He said that there needs to be change from within to keep this from happening again.

"All of our reform should start with investigating individual actions," he added.

Other community members have put together a protest for Feb. 9. Traffic stops don't equal tragic stops will begin at 5:30 p.m., located at 2 N. Main St. in Temple.

A petition has been made for people around the country to sign in order to bring awareness to Dean's life.

Click here to find the petition.

The City of Temple has also spoken about the verdict, providing a response to the community.

The city offers the Dean family it's condolences and insists that every Temple police officer is held accountable to serve with integrity, honor and dedication.

The city states that even though the criminal trial is over, the civil trial is ongoing and no further comments will be made until its completion.

In addition, body camera footage is not going to be released until all civil suits are done.

The statement from the city states, "Texas Occupations Code Section 1701.660 prohibits the release of body worn camera footage of an incident involving the use of deadly force by a police officer until all criminal matters have been adjudicated."

City of Temple Mayor Tim Davis issued a statement on the verdict as well.

In his statement, Davis states, "This may not be the result that some had hoped for. However, we have witnessed the justice system at work."

Davis goes on to explain how this trial has brought people of diverse backgrounds together to have meaningful discussions and create plans for a better future.

In Temple Chief of Police Shawn Reynolds' statement he emphasizes the importance of the relationship between Temple PD and the community it serves.

Chief Reynolds states, "We are committed to treating each of our citizens equally as we drive hate, discrimination and divisiveness out of our city."

After discussing how the department is looking ahead to continuously making improvements, Reynolds ends his statement by saying, "My thoughts and prayers are with the community members and the Dean family. It's my greatest hope that peace can be found for each of us, but particularly for the family of Michael Dean."