TEMPLE, Texas — A petition started by an anonymous Leon County employee has been circulating online. The petition is asking for the removal of County Commissioner Dean Stanford.

Last week Stanford pleaded guilty to a domestic assault charge after beating and choking his wife back in March.

According to Texas' local government code, if Leon County residents want to remove Stanford a written petition has to be filed with the District Court for the area.

The online petition for Stanford's removal has garnered more than 150 signatures since it was published Monday morning. We spoke with County Judge Byron Ryder last week and he said Stanford will keep his position because he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor instead of the original felony charge.

According to the local government code, immediate removal of a county commissioner who received a criminal conviction while in office will only happen if the official was convicted by a jury. In Stanford's case, he pleaded guilty so there was no jury involved.

KCEN Channel 6 reporter Cole Johnson reached out to Ryder and the County Attorney, both referred him to the code and declined an interview.

Supporters of the petition commented online and said people in office are not above the law and that a person who pleaded guilty to a domestic violence charge should not hold the county commissioner position.

It is unclear how many signatures are needed to unseat Stanford.

