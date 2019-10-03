BURNET, Texas — Volunteers rallied to raise funds for a 4-year-old boy still fighting for his life three months after being shot by his stepfather. Corden Fidler’s mother and grandmother were killed in the shooting.



"So Corden is fighting for his life and winning, so what we are doing is raising money so that family can focus on Corden,” volunteer Damon Beierle said.



Volunteers organized the Corden's Cause Fundraiser at the Burnet Community Center. The event was sponsored by the City of Burnet Fire Department, where Cordon's father has worked as a firefighter for several years.

Visitors were given a plate of barbecue with a $10 donation. There was also a raffle, auction, plenty of entertainment and Corden's Cause t-shirts for sale.



"It’s awesome to see the community come together for a tragedy,” attendee Korena Sanchez said. “If that was my child I would be very impressed that the community came together. That's what makes us Burnet."



Event organizers said Corden has made amazing progress since the shooting but will still have surgeries and physical therapy going forward.