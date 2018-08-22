WACO, TEXAS -- — Tuesday was the first day of school for students at Waco Independent School District.

Community leaders, Waco Fire Department and Waco Police Department arrived at various Waco ISD campuses to encourage students to have a great and safe school year. The president of the Waco chapter of the NAACP says they wanted to let the kids know that they care about them and support them.

"We want to set the tone on the very first day of school," said Peaches Henry, President of the Waco chapter of the NAACP. "We want them to know that we are proud of them because they worked hard last year, and they are no longer on the IR list, and we're just going to go to the greatest heights. "

Waco police say they want to remind drivers to be mindful that classes are back in session and to please pay close attention in and around school zones and school buses.

