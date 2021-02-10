Community members attend Domestic violence walk in Killeen

On Saturday, Lions Club Park in Killeen turned purple as the community came out to show support for victims of domestic violence. The Killeen Police Department, Killeen Fire Department, Families in Crisis and Fort Hood Victim Advocacy, as well as community partners held a domestic violence walk.

"What victims need to know sometimes you are kind of are silenced for different reasons. We bought all of these agencies here to show there are a ton of resources in Killeen for victims of domestic violence, " said Killeen Police Department's Crime Victim Liaison Kimberly Isett.



Saturday was the first annual domestic violence walk. Close to 300 people were in attendance.