TEMPLE, Texas — A block on S.35th St. in Temple took time out of their National Night Out event Tuesday night to remember two kids found dead in a home at the end of their block.

"There were questions of what was going on and we weren't told anything until the afternoon that it was the babies," neighbor, Cristina Duran said.

On Monday, a two-year-old boy and one-year-old girl were found dead. Two other kids were taken into CPS custody and a woman was found in a catatonic state.

"It breaks my heart really it really does because it could be anybody it could be anybody's children," Temple's Mayor Pro Tem Judy Morales said.

Neighbors placed flowers, toys and candles around a tree outside the house.

"We all came together. We all knew one prayer. We all bleed red and we're here not only just as a neighborhood, but as a family," Duran said.

The neighborhood leaned on each other as they wait for more answers about what happened to the family.

"It's like God moved with everybody today, you know, to bring everybody together to enjoy these two children's lives. To let their souls go ahead and rest," Gabriel Castro said.

Popular stories:

State reveals racist and violent texts, social media comments during Amber Guyger sentencing phase

Does your driver’s license have a gold or black star? If not, you may not be able to fly in 2020.

2 children found dead in Temple home were there for days, police say