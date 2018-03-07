An explosion Tuesday, June 26 at the Coryell Memorial Hospital campus in Gatesville injured 16 people - killing two including Michael Bruggman.

The next Monday, the community came out to mourn at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic & Convention Center. Several hundred people, including nearly two hundred from Lochridge-Priest, the company he worked for, were in attendance.

"He was my person. My protector," Lesa Rowell, Bruggman's sister, said. "He took care of me. If someone treated me badly, he made sure they knew what they had done and would not ever do it again."

Bruggman did not have kids of his own, but he did have two brothers, two sisters, and eight nieces and nephews who were his world.

"For a man that didn't have children of his own, he was an amazing Uncle," Rowell said.

Friend and former co-worker Emilio Delgado told the gathering that family was always the most important thing to Bruggman.

"He was always talking about his family," Delgado said. "We knew about each others family. We knew everybody by name. I'm going to miss my friend."

Multiple speakers said Bruggman had a big smile and a bigger heart, including Lochridge-Priest President Skip Burch.

"Michael always... when he he'd catch me in the hallway he'd always check on me. 'How are you doing skip?'" Burch said. "Michael was one of the most unselfish people I've ever met. I was proud to work with Michael."

