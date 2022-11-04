Community rallies around 2-year-old Waco girl battling heart failure

The Waco community helped raise money for a 2-year-old from Waco born with a heart defect.

WACO, Texas — Correction: The money from the family's GoFundMe and Bubba's 33 will cover expenses while the Swindalls are not working. The family has not been charged for medical bills due to insurance.

A 2-year-old girl from Waco is battling heart failure after undergoing a fourth open-heart surgery.

Zoey Swindall was born with a congenital heart defect and is now recovering after another surgery in Fort Worth. She has spent the last eight weeks at Cook's Children Medical Center.

"Right now, we're just sorta waiting, it's kinda a waiting game to see where she's safe and can go home and get back to a normal routine," Katie, her mother, said.

Zoey will never be fully cured from heart failure, but new medications are helping.

"We were in a point within the last two weeks where they considered taking her to a heart transplant facility, but everyday she improves we take a step further from that."

On Monday night, Bubba's 33 in Waco held a fundraiser with 10 percent of all food sales going to the family. At lunchtime, their kitchen screens were filled with orders.

"Knowing that the community saw that on such short notice and really took to it as well as they did, they saw someone in need and that speaks to what Bubba's does and what the Waco community is about and helping out everybody," Spencer Gray, a manager, said.

The Swindalls have appreciated all the support from the community.

"It's tough to not get choked up because people have really been so kind and generous and thoughtful."

If you'd like to donate, you can visit the family's GoFundMe.