Hundreds show up for inaugural Waco Police Department Back to School Bash

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department hosted its inaugural Back to School Bash for families and students in the area.

Backpacks and other school supplies were handed out while families were also able to be fit for car seats, get hygiene and general health information, and meet police officers.

"The chief came in to talk to us one day and said she wanted to have an event for back to school and she wanted the public to come to our house which is the police department, so she gave us an idea of what she wanted and we just ran with it and this is what we got," Peter Mottley, sergeant of community outreach, said.

The department is pushing forward with a philosophy of relational policing which allows individuals in the community to interact with them in a safe and fun place and get to know these officers as humans, not just officials with a badge.

An example of that was seen clearly as officers participated in jump rope, bounce houses, and Chief Sheryl Victorian even put herself in the dunk tank as students tried to throw a ball to knock her off.

"We can start as officers, building relationships with our community at the kid level," Waco Police Spokesman Garen Bynum said. "Letting these kids know that we are real human beings and that you can approach us and you can trust us and that we are safe place. That's what we want them to know, we want them to know if they’re in trouble to call us.”