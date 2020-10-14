Complaints | Alleged electioneering takes place at Bell County early voting site

Electioneering, or expressing a preference for or against any candidate, measure or political party within 100 feet of a polling place, is prohibited by state law.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County received several complaints about alleged electioneering at a Bell County early voting site on Tuesday, according to Bell County Judge David Blackburn.

Electioneering, or expressing a preference for or against any candidate, measure or political party within 100 feet of a polling place, is prohibited by state law. If someone believes that electioneering is occurring, please notify an election official at the site.

Voters can also contact either the Bell County Elections Department at (254)933-5774 or the Secretary of State, Elections Division at (800)252-5650 to file a complaint or a concern.

Early voting continues for the next 16 days, until October 30. There are six locations across Bell County where early voting cancan take place.

Early Vote Locations :

Belton - Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave

Killeen - Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive

Killeen -Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd

Temple - Bell County Annex, 205 East Central Ave

Salado - Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach

Harker Heights - Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing

Early Vote Days and Hours:

October 13 thru October 16 (Tuesday - Friday) from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

October 17 (Saturday) 7 am to 7 pm

October 18 (Sunday) Noon to 5 pm

October 19 thru October 23 (Monday - Friday) 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

October 24 (Saturday) 7:00 am - 7:00 pm

October 25 (Sunday) 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

October 26 thru October 30 (Monday - Friday) 7:00 am - 7:00 pm