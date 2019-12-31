WACO, Texas — As you can imagine security is a top issue for churches in Texas after 3 people were killed in a shooting at a church near Fort Worth Sunday.

For a few years now, a concealed carry license instructor has been giving active shooter training to churches all around Central Texas. The classes are called Big Iron Church Guardian Angel Training. The trainer, Johnny Price, wants to make sure members of congregations are trained for an active shooter.

Price said since Sunday’s shooting, he's been getting phone calls from local churches wanting to know more about how they can be prepared. He said his program is about awareness and responding quickly.

There are two steps to his church training. The first is an active shooting class in the fellowship hall or sanctuary, and all the places where an active shooter could open fire. The second step is taking the church safety team out to the range to teach them to defend and protect the people they love.

“It’s not because they want to wield guns out and OK corral it and all that. It’s because they want to stop the bad guys who do not care about anything and only want to destroy,” Price said. “That’s the only reason we want to have our guns to stop that threat and that threat only.”

Price also teaches active shooting training in local schools. For information on how to put together a security team, you can contact Johnny Price at 254-709-6228 or johnnyp@bigironchl.com.

