Medical marijuana for veterans conference to be held in Killeen in April

Qualified veterans can now have access to "low-THC" cannabis thanks to a new law passed last year.

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from Aug. 2021.

A conference centering around educating veterans about medical marijuana, and how they can use medical cannabis in Texas, is being held in Killeen mid-April.

The Texas Veterans Medical Cannabis Conference 2022 will be on April 16 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, 3601 South WS Young Dr. The event is free to the public.

It's hosted by the Texas Veterans for Medical Marijuana and the Veterans Educating Texas Coalition (VET). Both groups advocate for a whole plant medical cannabis program in the state and want the conference to better inform veterans about medical marijuana.

They also plan to touch base on the new program enacted by Texas lawmakers last year called the Texas Compassionate Use Program, which allows qualified patients suffering from PTSD, chronic pain from cancer or neurological disorders to use "low-THC cannabis."

Until the law, fewer than 6,000 Texans with terminal cancer and some neurological disorders, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease were able to use medicinal cannabis. Thanks to the new law, an estimated 114,000 Texans who have cancer or are veterans suffering from PTSD are now eligible.

"Many veterans in Texas have discovered that cannabis is excellent medicine for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, chronic pain and many other service connected injuries," said David Bass, founder of Texas Veterans for Medical Marijuana.

Many proponents for medical marijuana like Bass, who is a Desert Storm veteran, argue that it is a viable alternative to opioids, psychotic medication or other medication that may be addictive. However, those opposing medical cannabis argue that using marijuana as a prescription can impair cognitive ability, short-term memory, it is the only prescription that is smoked and can further health problems, or that it may lead to abuse and addiction, according to American Addiction Centers.

Overall, Texas is one of 36 states that allow the use of medical marijuana, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

For mental health support, you can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 800-273-8255 or texting 741741. Read our mental health resource guide for more information.

The Texas Tribune contributed to this article.