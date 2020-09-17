Congressional delegation press conference concerning recent deaths to be held at Fort Hood Friday

So far this year, nearly 30 service members at the base have died.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Representative Jackie Speier, Chairwoman of the Subcommittee on Military Personnel and a delegation of seven other representatives will hold a press conference Friday after a visit to Fort Hood. The visit is to perform the oversight role after a number of concerning events that involved Fort Hood, according to the House Armed Services Committee.

So far this year, nearly 30 service members at the base have died. This includes eight people killed in accidents, six suicides, five homicides and two deaths related to illness. The cause of six other deaths is undetermined, according to the House Armed Services Committee.

Army Leadership has admitted that Fort Hood has the worst rate of violent crime and incidents among its U.S. installations, according to the House Armed Services Committee.

Representatives Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), Gil Cisneros (D-Calif.), Jason Crow (D-Colo.), Stephen F. Lynch (D-Mass.), Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas) will join Chairwoman Speier for this press conference. It will be held Friday at 5:30 p.m., according to the House Armed Services Committee.

"We are fully committed to supporting the congressional delegation and having an open discussion with the congressional members about the recent events at Fort Hood," Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, III Corps Deputy Commanding General said. "Our goal is to provide them detailed information to ensure they have a full understanding of the challenges facing Fort Hood, and what we are doing right now to address the issues."