Connally ISD employees receive raises to start the school year

This change was made after it was discovered that the district's pay was slightly below state average.

WACO, Texas — Connally ISD announced that district employees are receiving a five-percent increase in pay on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

This new salary schedule was approved by the Connally ISD Board of Trustees at their meeting on July 24.

According to the school district, a salary study conducted by the Texas Association of School Boards indicated that the district's current compensation plan was below the state average.

In order to stay competitive against other districts, this change had to be made.

Connally ISD Chief Executive Officer of Human Resources Keith Hannah stated, "The fact that this is an adjustment across the entire pay scale is very important in terms of our hiring and retention practices."

"When people are looking at our pay scale, they can see that we are not only working to compensate our new teachers appropriately, but also take care of our veteran educators as well," Hannah added.

According to the district, a first-year teacher would make $46,700 and every step of the pay scale would include a raise of $2,700.

All in hopes to help retain more teachers and faculty members during this nationwide shortage.

