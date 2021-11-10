Connally ISD 2nd grade teacher arrested on solicitation of minor charge

Editor's Note: The video above was posted Monday, Oct. 11
A Connally Independent School District teacher was arrested on a charge of solicitation of a minor, the McLennan County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
Capt. Steve January said Timothy Bruner, 59, thought he was communicating with a minor through social media. The account was actually created by undercover detectives.
A spokesperson for the school district said Bruner was a second grade teacher at the primary school.
Bruner was booked into the McLennan County Jail.
6 News reached out to the school district for comment but had not received a reply at the time this article was published.