Connally ISD teacher dies from COVID-19

David "Andy" McCormick was well known for teaching social studies at Connally Junior High School.

WACO, Texas — A Connally Junior High School teacher died on Tuesday, Aug. 24, due to COVID-19, according to district officials.

David "Andy" McCormick, a seventh-grade social studies teacher at Connally Junior High School, was last on campus Wednesday, Aug. 18.

He was well known in the district and has family teaching for the district as well. He also had children graduate from Connally ISD.

School officials will have Connally and ESC Region 12 counselors available at the Connally Junior High campus from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. until Friday, Aug. 27.