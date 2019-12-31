BELL COUNTY, Texas — An illegal house party held in a newly built, vacant home on Oct. 20 on Prescott Drive in Killeen ended with three men being shot. On Dec. 28, around 1 a.m., a 19-year-old man was shot after leaving an illegal house party on Colina Drive in Killeen. Police are still looking for suspects in both cases.

Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols told 6 News Monday, roughly half of the illegal parties he's aware of have ended in injuries or violence.

"Half of the ones we get, where it started out as a group of underage kids drinking and partying in a place they shouldn't have been, is going to end up with shots fired, somebody seriously hurt," Nichols said.

Even if high school kids aren't caught in the violence, however, Nichols said the consequences of being caught aren't worth the risk.

A 17-year-old who walks into an illegal house party is automatically looking at a possible criminal trespass charge. Nichols said that is a class B misdemeanor and can mean up to a $2,000 fine and 180 days in jail. according to Texas Law. A minor who helps provide alcohol to another minor could be hit with a charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor, which is a class A misdemeanor and hold a penalty of up to a $4,000 fine and up to a year in jail.

Nichols told 6 News students could even be charged with a felony if they do enough property damage, or if they provide alcohol to another person and leads to harm for someone else.

"The other way it can turn into a felony is if you furnish the alcohol, somebody got drunk, and had an accident on the way home. You are going to be held responsible for that situation," Nichols said.

Nichols said students 16 and younger would be put on probation in these situations and could lose their driver's license.

Purser Homes Realtor Kirk Latham said vandalism has always been a problem, but the house parties are something new.

"It's just basically here recently that the parties have been starting," Latham said. "I've just been hearing about it lately."

As a result, Latham must double-check all properties at the end of the day and make sure all windows and doors are locked. Latham said empty homes in a new subdivision are easy targets and troublemakers will actually walk on to the properties during the day to find a way to gain entry later.

"They'll come in and unlock a window and come back during the night time, access the window, and open the doors," Latham said.

Latham is asking any homeowners living in new subdivisions to keep an eye out for high school parties in brand new homes, as there is a good chance the party is illegal.

"If you see 50 kids at a house they probably shouldn't be there so call 911 and get the authorities out there," Latham said.

