WACO, TX -- — A new bridge is in the works for one of the most popular trails at Cameron Park. Crews have started construction on the River Trail to make it safer for park goers.

Local bicycle enthusiasts say the need to place a new bridge at the river trial in Cameron Park is dire.

"Especially for people who have difficulty with the steep trails,” said Waco Bicycle Club President Trent Dougherty. “The river trail is their method of access, and without a bridge there their access is much more limited and cut off. That bridge opens another part of the park for them.

Rusty Hansgen designed the new steel bridge over a wide drainage area near the midpoint between the mouth of Bosque and Lovers Leap. The old wooden one has been damaged through the years because of floods.

"And rains would come through and it would get covered with mud,” said Doughery. “So some sort of bridge is the only safe solution to get across that drainage there."

The bridge is going to be 30 inches higher than the previous bridge, so flooding should be as big an issue. Members of the city of Waco Parks and Recreation department say those who use the trail should be careful around the construction.

"There will be some growing pains through this process,” said Park Planer Tom Balk. However, there is an adjacent detour available and the parks department will deploy additional signage as things start getting along the way."

Dougherty said he is glad to see construction beginning.

"We basically just want people to have better easier and safer access to this beautiful park that is truly Waco’s crown and jewel. We're just happy that most people will be out to enjoy the park," said Dougherty.

The river trail is open each evening and every weekend. It will be closed Monday through Friday until 5 p.m.

