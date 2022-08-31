Construction in downtown Temple on track to wrap up in the Spring or Summer of 2023

City planners hope the revitalization of the Hawn Hotel, Arcadia Theatre and Sears Building will bring booming business. Locals want the construction to end.

TEMPLE, Texas — Downtown Temple's face lift has been in the works for the past few years, and if you're curious when that construction will be over, know it is soon.

City leaders said supply chain issues impacted their plans, but did not move their target date to end construction. The city plans to wrap up in the Spring or Summer of 2023.

The City Manager for Temple, Brynn Myers said the projects are going well and the city has been able to preserve the history of the buildings.

"To see the scaffolding around the building -- was a sign that this really was gonna happen and we really were going to be able to bring these beautiful buildings back to life," Myers added.

There is also a parking garage being put up on 4th St. that is 40 percent complete. This will help businesses impacted by the construction.

"The construction has gotten pretty tedious -- especially with the parking," Manager at The Hub, Madison Sanchez said.

But businesses owners are also hopeful this reconstruction that will bring apartments, eateries and more will get business booming.

That's the exact reason why the managing partner of Corkys Wine and Beer came to Temple.