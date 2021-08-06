Construction on Melrose Lane in Temple makes progress

Melrose Lane was supposed to be replaced in three weeks. Instead, it's been over two months. But now residents say they are seeing progress.

TEMPLE, Texas — Melrose Lane was supposed be be rebuilt over a few weeks in March. After the City of Temple removed the road, however, they were advised by a consultant the curbs needed to be replaced. Then they were advised the road base need to be replaced.

The timeline stretched from a few weeks to more than a few weeks. Then it rained, and the timeline became a lot more than a few weeks. Two months later, homeowners were out of patience.

"It's not that I'm mad at the construction workers, it's the foreman," Travis Mitchell said. "I've never seen a road take so long to be built...I can barely get my car out of my driveway."

When 6 News asked the City of Temple for answers on May 20, spokeswoman Emily Parks said construction crews would put down limestone on the road the next day and would then start working on the curbs.

When 6 News came back on June 8, the city had followed though. The city added a limestone base to the road. Even with the additional rain in the following weeks, the limestone base made the street drivable. Neighbors said it was a huge improvement.

"The limestone made a big, big difference compared to the natural earth," Rodney Duckett said. "The issue was the mud that was there and people were getting stuck at their homes. My daughter got stuck. Several people got stuck in the mud."

The second big worry neighbors had was the damage construction caused to local property. When contractors took the previous curbs out, mailboxes were moved back and sometimes damaged. Sprinklers systems along the front of their yards were destroyed. In May, 6 News was told people could bring damage issues to the city, and Tuesday spokesman Cody Weems clarified that any damage to mailboxes or irrigation systems would be repaired by the city.

"Once the roadways are finished and the curbs are finished, the crews will come back. They'll make repairs to sprinkler systems that were damaged. They'll reinstall mailboxes and cleanup any residual damage caused by the project."

Finally, people wanted to know when the project will be done. Weems said they were looking at the end of June, though that was a moving target. The key was to give the road base time to dry.

"Once the curbs are completed the crews will then lay the asphalt, it's anticipated the entire project will be finished by the end of the month if the weather cooperates." Weems said.

The contractor cannot install the new road surface while the road base is wet as it will compromise the integrity of the finished product. This leaves the final portion of the project at the mercy of the weather.

While neighbors had told 6 News they were not getting very good communication about the project three weeks ago, that also seems to have changed.

"The road crew and foreman has been coming along and advising us and giving us updates on what was going on," Ed Pease said. "I'm very appreciative to that."

Pease will soon be getting the curbs in front of his home rebuilt as contractors work their way down the street. He said seeing that progress, and knowing a better timeline, makes a world of difference.