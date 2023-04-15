Construction worker dies and another man injured while unloading pipes, BCSO says

The other male worker was injured in the shoulder and transported to a local hospital.

SAN ANTONIO — A 52-year-old construction worker has died and another man was injured after unloading pipes on the west side, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened around noon on Saturday at the 12100 block of West Military Drive after officers got a call for an injured, sick person.

The men worked for a company contracted by CPS Energy hired to install gas lines, according to officials.

As the construction workers were unloading pipes off an 18-wheeler, the load became unstable, killing one of the workers and injuring another, according to BCSO.

The man who lost his life has been identified as Carlos Hernandez. The ME said he died from blunt injuries caused by crushing.

His identity has not been released..

