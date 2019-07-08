TEMPLE, Texas — Have you been itching to get in one last summer getaway? If so, we got you.

If you have the 6 News App, you could win a pair of tickets to Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio.

Four lucky winners will receive a pair of free tickets into the amusement park.

How to win

You must download the 6 News App.

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE https://apple.co/2EkZfiu

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE http://bit.ly/2JHt9gn

Through the day at 6 a.m., noon, 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019, push alerts with a password will be sent through the 6 News App. Find this article, which will be pinned to the top of our Facebook page, and type the correct password in the comment section of the post.

Four people with one of the correct passwords will be chosen to win a pair of tickets to Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

The winners will be announced Friday during Texas Today beginning at 4:30 a.m.

RELATED: KCEN 6 has a new app! Download it here

OK, now the fine print

Rules

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. All prizes will be awarded. You do not need to be present to win. Odds of winning will be determined by the number of entries, and therefore the odds of winning cannot be determined in advance of drawing because the total number of entries will not be known until the time of the drawing(s). Void where prohibited by law.

The contest will take place between the following date(s) in the year 2019: Aug. 8 through Aug 8. Four winners will be drawn by midnight on Aug. 9, 2019, and announced on Texas Today between 4:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. and the KCENNews Facebook page. Four winners will receive a pair of passes for admission into Six Flags Fiesta Texas located at 17000 W IH 10, San Antonio, TX 78257. Passes are valid only for the days Six Flag Fiesta Texas is open, through Sept. 8, 2019. Passes cannot be traded for another season. Passes have no cash value.

The winner will be determined through a random drawing/selection from all entries submitted during the dates of the contest indicated above. The drawing/selection to determine the winners shall be held at the offices of 6 News 215 North 3rd Street, Temple, TX 76501. Each winner shall be notified by a Facebook message. Eligible participants may enter by typing a password sent through 6 News push alerts in the comments of a Facebook post. The random method of drawing/selecting the winner shall be at the sole discretion of the 6 News staff, and odds of winning may differ.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older. Participants must be able to pick up the tickets from the 6 News studio located at 215 North 3rd Street, Temple, TX 76501 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Employees of 6 News, and their immediate families and members of their households, any other broadcast stations or companies are not eligible to participate in the contest. No entrant shall be eligible to receive more than one prize. If any winner does not claim their prize within five (5) business days, an alternate winner will be selected. Each winner will be required to provide identification; proof of name and address; valid driver’s license; social security number; and shall sign a receipt of prize. 6 News shall have the right and power to determine eligibility; to determine and declare the winner of each drawing; to decide the random method of determining the winners; and to decide any matters in dispute. All decisions of 6 News shall be final.

Winners and entrants agree to release, discharge, indemnify and hold harmless 6 News and each of their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents from and against any claims, damages or liability resulting in whole or part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize or participation in the contest. Each winner will be responsible for reporting and paying any income taxes (an IRS Form 1099 may be issued by the Contest Sponsors) associated with the prize, and the winner of the grand prize will also be responsible for paying all registration, licensing and title transfer fees associated with the grand prize.

© 2019 6 News