BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Comic Con is right around the corner, and 6 News wants to giveaway a VIP experience.

Cosplayers and celebrities will crowd into the Bell County Expo Center Saturday and Sunday. There will be everything from celebrity Q&A, movie cars, kid zone, interactive experiences and more.

6 News along with Bell County Comic Con wants to give you the full VIP experience, and all you have to do is send us your best cosplay picture!

One lucky grand prize winner will win:

A Bumblebee exclusive comic book

A Spider-Man exclusive comic book

An Optimus Prime Art Print

An OnFire gaming mouse and mouse pad

A plush Black Hops Bunny

A trade book of Black Hops Volume 1

A Bell County Comic Con t-shirt coupon

One surprise prize

Five other winners will each be given an adult weekend pass.

To enter, just go to the KCEN News Facebook page and post your picture on the pinned post about the contest.

Winners will be selected and announced Friday during the 5 p.m. news and on Facebook. 6 News will reach out to winners with instructions on receiving their prizes.

Here’s the fine print

Rules

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. All prizes will be awarded. You do not need to be present to win. Odds of winning will be determined by the number of entries, and therefore the odds of winning cannot be determined in advance of drawing because the total number of entries will not be known until the time of the drawing(s). Void where prohibited by law.

The contest will take place between the following date(s) in the year 2019: July 31 through Aug. 3. Six winners will be drawn by 5:45 p.m. and announced on 6 News and the KCENNews Facebook page. One winner will be given a VIP experience for the Bell County Comic Con. Five others will receive one adult weekend pass each. Passes are valid only for the 2019 Bell County Comic Con. Passes cannot be traded for another season. Passes have no cash value.

The winner will be determined from all entries submitted during the dates of the contest indicated above. The selection to determine the winners shall be held at the offices of 6 News 215 North 3rd Street, Temple, TX 76501. Each winner shall be notified by a Facebook message. Eligible participants may enter by submitting a photo of their original cosplay in the comments of a Facebook post. The selection of the winner shall be at the sole discretion of the 6 News staff, and odds of winning may differ.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older. Employees of the 6 News, and their immediate families and members of their households, any other broadcast stations or companies are not eligible to participate in the contest. No entrant shall be eligible to receive more than one prize. 6 News shall have the right and power to determine eligibility; to determine and declare the winner of each prize; to decide the method of determining the winners; and to decide any matters in dispute. All decisions of 6 News shall be final.

Winners and entrants agree to release, discharge, indemnify and hold harmless 6 News and each of their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents from and against any claims, damages or liability resulting in whole or part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize or participation in the contest. Each winner will be responsible for reporting and paying any income taxes (an IRS Form 1099 may be issued by the Contest Sponsors) associated with the prize, and the winner of the grand prize will also be responsible for paying all registration, licensing and title transfer fees associated with the grand prize.

