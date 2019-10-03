WATCH LIVE
On Air 9:55PM
65
Temple, TX
Temple Weather Summary: 65 degrees
Menu
Exact phrase
KCEN Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
Home
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation World
Health
Politics
Life
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Driving Smart
What's on your radar
Sports
Latest Sports
Friday Night Lights
Super Bowl
Features
Andy's Party on the Patio
At the Border
Contests
Community Calendar
DEALBOSS
Director's Chair
DIY
Food
Holiday Lights
Keepin' It Local
Magnify Money
Military Matters
Outstanding Educator
Rad-Cliffe Notes
Remembering George H.W. Bush
Shop
Texas Debate
Texas Today
Verify
Vote
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
Contact Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Jobs
TV listings
RSS Feeds
© 2019 KCEN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Photo by: Gabe Ramirez
CONTESTS
Win Beach Boys Tickets
Enter To Win a Family 4 Pack!
Author:
Gabe Ramirez
Published:
5:26 PM CDT March 10, 2019
Updated:
6:05 PM CDT March 10, 2019
Beach Boy Ticket Giveaway
Win a Family 4 Pack of Tickets to See The Beach Boys
Aptivada
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2019 KCEN-TV. All Rights Reserved.