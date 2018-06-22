Camille Rynd spent the last half of 2017 trying to help police track down the contractor that stole $1773 from her while claiming he would install a metal roof. An arrest affidavit details Rynd's claims, and describes the Harker Heights Police Department contacting the contractor, Verdon Bower, to try and get his side of the story.

A Harker Heights detective contacted Bower three different times trying to get him to meet face to face at the station. The narrative ends with Bower claiming he was being represented by an attorney and disappearing.

"I think it was kind of naive for them to think we can contact this guy and get the truth out of him," Rynd said while talking to Channel 6 about the opportunities Bower had to come in.

"He didn't deserve them," Rynd said. "It would be one thing if this was the one time he had done it."

It was not, however, the first time that Verdon Bower has been called a crook, or the first time that he has been accused of a crime.

In 2003, Bower wrote a bogus check in Oklahoma and fled to Bell County. The authorities had come to get him. Later, in 2006, he was convicted for stealing a woman’s identity information in Bell County and sentenced to nine months in jail in 2008. In 2016, he was serving time for stealing at least $2,500 in Tyler County.

And then in 2017 Bower allegedly took money from Rynd claiming that he would replace her roof. The Harker Heights police department said in the complaint against Bower "Bower... did then and there intentionally and knowingly unlawfully appropriate property, to-wit: US currency of at least the value of $750 but less than $2,500 from the owner Camille Rynd."

The Harker Heights Police Department requested a warrant for Bower's arrest in late December of 2017 but have not made an arrest since.

Channel 6 reached out to Harker Heights PD and asked if there have been any sting operations or other attempts to catch Bower. In a response, spokesman Lt. Stephen Miller wrote, "Mr. Bower’s warrant is still active, theft over $750 Less than $2500 issued by JP Brown with $2000 bond... Warrant being active, meaning he has avoided Police contact which would make the arrest on contact."

Rynd is asking anyone who has seen Bower to contact the Harker Heights Police Department.

