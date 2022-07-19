x
Escape the heat in Waco's cooling centers this week

The cooling center will also offer cold water bottles and seating, according to a news release.

WACO, Texas — To help residents cool off in Waco, the city and the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open a cooling center starting Tuesday till throughout the weekend.

There will be two locations to the cooling centers:

City of Waco Multi-purpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave.

  • Tuesday through Friday
  • Noon to 7 p.m.

Sul Ross Community Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

  • Saturday and Sunday
  • Noon to 7 p.m.

As of Tuesday, an Excessive Heat Warning was extended through Wednesday in Central Texas, including Waco. There is also a Red Flag Warning, meaning there are increased fire dangers due to humid and dry weather conditions.

