Escape the heat in Waco's cooling centers this week

The cooling center will also offer cold water bottles and seating, according to a news release.

WACO, Texas — To help residents cool off in Waco, the city and the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open a cooling center starting Tuesday till throughout the weekend.

There will be two locations to the cooling centers:

City of Waco Multi-purpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave.

Tuesday through Friday

Noon to 7 p.m.

Sul Ross Community Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Saturday and Sunday

Noon to 7 p.m.