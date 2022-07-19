Escape the heat in Waco's cooling centers this week

WACO, Texas — To help residents cool off in Waco, the city and the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open a cooling center starting Tuesday till throughout the weekend.
The cooling center will also offer cold water bottles and seating, according to a news release.
There will be two locations to the cooling centers:
City of Waco Multi-purpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave.
- Tuesday through Friday
- Noon to 7 p.m.
Sul Ross Community Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
- Saturday and Sunday
- Noon to 7 p.m.
As of Tuesday, an Excessive Heat Warning was extended through Wednesday in Central Texas, including Waco. There is also a Red Flag Warning, meaning there are increased fire dangers due to humid and dry weather conditions.