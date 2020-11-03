COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Restaurants across Copperas Cove shut down last week after Atmos had to make infrastructure repairs affecting local gas lines.

But now, there may be a chance for those companies to get some money back. Atmos Energy told 6 News they are willing to work with businesses if they want to submit a claim.

"Atmos Energy claims adjusters continue to work with affected residents and businesses, and any residents or businesses with potential claims who have not reached out may email us at claims@atmosenergy.com," Atmos Corporate Communications representative Celina Cardenas Fleites said.

6 News spoke to multiple restaurants in the Copperas Cove area and most had the same story. They said the gas outage suddenly shut them down Thursday around noon, and they couldn't open back up until Friday afternoon or later.

Atmos told 6 news last week the shutdown was the result of a condition with their equipment.

A manager at El Tapatio said they lost more than $3,000. The local Bush's Chicken compared revenue to other weeks and calculated that they lost up to $7,000. Fries Etc. said they lost at least $2,000.

Customers can find more information about making claims on the claims process page.

Ray Diaz with Fries Etc. is one of the customers planning to file a claim.

"Everything was working fine and around 11 all the gas was shut down," Diaz said. "No warning, no nothing. Just shut down. I haven't filed one yet but I intend to."

