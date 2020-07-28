Copperas Cove community comes together to help a family in need

Community members helped the family fix their car, air conditioning unit and helped with utility payments.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove community helped one of their own in a time when they needed some help. Jake Dewald with Fast Lane Autozone helped repair the family's car for free after he saw a Facebook post.

"Yes, we're here to make money, but why not help someone out when we can," Dewald said.

The repairs totaled more than $1,800. He said they were just trying to help someone out and hoped the community would continue to pay it forward.

"It was really cool to see some good news in this time," Dewald said.

Cliff Sanchez, the owner of The Coolest Air, found out about the family through Facebook and replaced an air conditioning unit.

"We just felt it was the right thing to do to step in and do what we could to help her in that moment," Sanchez said.

A local magician also stepped in to help the family. He donated his services for their child's birthday party.

"I was just so touched by everybody doing so much for a complete stranger," Michael Pastrano said.

Community members also donated groceries and money for utility payments.

At the center of it all is Oz Gant. Gant lives in Copperas Cove and wanted to help out.

According to Gant, the single-mother has a tumor and they had AC trouble, car trouble and needed help with bills.

"I know God brought us together and my instincts are really good, so one thing led into another from there on out," Gant said.

Gant said we live in a, "Me, me, me society," And it needs to be reversed. She noted the pandemic hit everyone.

"At this point in time having a roof over your head, having food on your table, you know getting your bills paid. It is not a given anymore. It's a luxury," Gant said.

She said it is important to, "Share blessings with others." Gant said the family was happy and overwhelmed. The acts she organized remind us all to think of others.

"We're just the runners, you know, we didn't do anything," Gant said. "If it wasn't for the community none of this would have happened."

Her nine-year-old son, Elijah, mentioned that during a pandemic, you can still make a difference.

"We can still help people it's not like the pandemic stopped us from doing stuff completely," Elijah Gant said.

Gant said a number of businesses helped the family aside from those mentioned above; including two bakers, two photographers, a car detail shop, a cleaning company, Jump City and a hip hop artist.