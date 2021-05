It is open to the public, but an appointment is required. Here's how to register.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday where 400 shots will be administered.

The clinic, located at the Copperas Cove ISD Education Center, 702 Sunny Ave., will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The vaccines are the first dose of two. The second dose will be administered June 2. An appointment is also required.